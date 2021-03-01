ABINGTON -- A virtual program about Amelia Earhart will be aired Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by Abington Township Public Library as part of the library's Women's History Month celebration.
Amelia Earhart attended the Ogontz School for Young Ladies in Abington (1916-1917). In Willow Grove, she broke an autogiro flying record. Her feats are mentioned at the Harold Pitcairn's Wings of Freedom Museum in Blue Bell. She visited the area in her day to give lectures to local women's clubs as a well-known "fly girl."
"Amelia Earhart: Determined Spirit" will feature a film and discussion as a virtual event. Watch the 35-minute biographical film on Vimeo. The library will provide a Vimeo code to access the film online to anyone who registers for the program. The suggested audience for this film is ages 9 and up.
Part two of the event from 2 to 3 p.m. will feature actress and historian Monica Hoffman as Amelia Earhart in a one-woman show that reveals the life and legacy of the world’s most celebrated female aviator.
Talk with the actress/reenactor Monica Hoffman about her film, Amelia's life, and learn why Monica became interested in performing as Amelia Earhart.
To register, go to: http://www.abingtonfreelibrary.org/events/1274
Registration closes on Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.