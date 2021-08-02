GLENSIDE -- State Sen. Art Haywood presented Arcadia University with a $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for construction, renovation, and other related costs for a multi-purpose center on July 28.
“The higher education community and our local community are naturally intertwined, so it’s no surprise that Arcadia University’s efforts, and Sen. Haywood’s efforts overlap,” said Dr. Nair. “We are both invested in bettering and serving our communities. These improvements will benefit not only scores of Arcadia students, faculty, and staff, but also members of our surrounding community who come to campus for events and exhibitions.”
This in-person event brought together Arcadia and Glenside community members to celebrate the advancements of the university and its impact on the surrounding area. The grant is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
The funds will go toward the construction and renovation of the multi-purpose center, which would include a recreation center, arts center, and a physical therapy space with exam and treatment rooms.
“I have a long history with Arcadia,” said Sen. Haywood. “I am glad to support Arcadia University in building the new multi-purpose center.”
Also in attendance were representatives from state Rep. Napoleon Nelson’s office.
