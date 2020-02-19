I was seven years old when I had my first work published. It was a poem and it appeared in a long-gone newspaper called The Easton Road Guide. The bug bit me at that young age, for sure, and I decided that I wanted to be a journalist. Actually I was torn between that and being an educator -- so I spent my career pretty much doing both.
At Montgomery Publishing Fred Behringer hired me right out of college. I started out as a staff writer in the main office, and then moved on as news editor of the Willow Grove Guide and Public Spirit -- shortly after that I was promoted to managing editor of four of their papers. I had offices in both Hatboro and Willow Grove.
Local news was my beat and in those days we covered all the key township meetings -- school board, commissioners, supervisors, zoners. We also made regular stops at the police station to find out if there was any criminal activities worth covering. There seldom was, but we did run weekly reports of people that did minor bad stuff.
I wrote weekly editorials for the papers, covered the hard news (such as it was) and started writing this column -- it was called “Off the Cuff” in those days -- shortly after I became managing editor. I loved the job; I was involved in and knew about everything. For a young guy I was really something (at least I thought I was). What I loved about the job was that Fred and owner Bill Strasburg pretty much left me alone. They liked what I did and had confidence in me. That was huge for a young guy just starting out.
Memories, I have many. One day I was eating lunch in Glenside when President Kennedy was shot. I quickly drove to the Benson in Jenkintown because it housed both a radio station (WIBF FM) and Channel 29 TV. I figured I’d be able to learn more there. And I did. Next I drove to the Willow Grove Naval Air Station where I was admitted to the Commander’s office where he kept me abreast of all that he knew. (I had interviewed him a few weeks earlier and we had hit it off.)
Another time I was sitting in my office when a young man entered and asked if I’d like to interview George Lincoln Rockwell. Rockwell, I knew, was head of the American Nazi Party and this young man lived locally and was known to be a member of his group. I knew that this was very sensitive territory, but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity right in my town, so I called Fred, he said, do it. And so I did.
I did the interview (at a private home) and was met at the door by two guys dressed in Nazi regalia. I was beginning to have my doubts about the wisdom of doing the interview but I did it. Rockwell was also dressed for his role, the interview was smooth and, along with all the Nazi rhetoric, he predicted that both he and Malcolm X would be assassinated by their followers at some point -- and he was right.
We ran the story as a two-parter (we were a weekly after all) and it was met with cautious interest. A few advertisers threatened to pull their ads, but after reading what I wrote, they didn’t. Most people were shocked by what Rockwell had to say but thanked us for identifying this terrifying man right in our own backyard -- and he was all of that.
Shortly after the interview I got an offer to join The Evening Bulletin and I seriously considered it -- and, to this day, I wish I had. But, instead, I left the paper and went in to higher education (I was an education major at college), took a job as news bureau director at Drexel University -- and began a four-decades-long career in education.
Thirty years ago I resumed the column at the request of the editor of the Public Spirit and have been writing it ever since. My parallel career in education allowed me to both teach and write, and for the last sixteen years of it (before I retired from Chestnut Hill College) I taught creative writing among other things. Along the way I wrote three textbooks and eight major market ones (two of them actually qualified as best sellers). One, “The Glenside Kid”, evolved from decades of my growing-up columns.
But time marches on and my decisions of late have been to walk away from most of my outside activities, to enjoy more free time. I just closed my Public Relations business but plan to remain as music director of the four-station RDV Radio Network where I do two weekly shows. My wife and I wish to spend more time at our home at the Jersey shore and more time travelling. Of late I have been wrapping up my other community involvements, mostly with non-profits. And, frankly, these columns don’t write themselves, they take time, even if they are now just bi-weekly. So I have made the call. This column ends with today’s essay.
I wish to thank the newspaper for giving me the opportunity to write for them all these years and for you, the readers, for enjoying (mostly) what I had to say. I appreciate the adventure that it has been. And now I say so long to you all and thank you very much.
Listen to Ted Taylor on WRDV FM (89.3) Tuesdays from 8 AM to Noon and Wednesdays from 10 pm – 1 am or contact him at tedtaylorinc@comcast.net