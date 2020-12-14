ELKINS PARK -- In a world dominated by video conferencing, and where the Great White Way has been shuttered since March, the show must still go on -- somewhere.
And so it will for the Cheltenham High School players, as they “stage” “Bad Things Happen in a Philadelphia,” a series of one-act comedies including the work of Tony Award-winning playwright Christopher Durang and multi-award winning playwright David Ives.
The 15 students involved have recorded their parts, which will be stitched together for the world premiere on Vimeo on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“We weren’t not going to do a play,” said CHS English teacher and play director Molly Lazer, author and former editor at Marvel Comics. “We were originally supposed to do the play ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ but that was shelved due to the pandemic.”
The 15 high school students performing in “Bad Things,” nine of whom are first-time actors at the high school level, will be staging “Sure Thing,” “Words, Words, Words,” “The Philadelphia,” and “Variations on the Death of Trotsky” by Ives, who is known for his word play and experimental theatrical productions; “DMV Tyrant” and “The Actor's Nightmare” from Durang, and “Medea” by Durang and Wendy Wasserstein.
The extra “a” in the play title comes from Ives’ “The Philadelphia,” where a young man in a restaurant has fallen into “a Philadelphia,” a Twilight Zone-like state in which he cannot get anything he asks for.
“Durang and Ives are known for their wit and have both written lots of short plays,” Lazer said. “I picked these seven plays because they’re all funny -- something we can all use this year.”
In true 2020 fashion, nothing about this production was typical. Auditions occurred over Google Meet. Interactive scenes were performed on Google Meet while students were wearing earbuds; other students, such as the Greek chorus in “Madea” recorded themselves asynchronously, and have submitted the clips to be pieced together for the premiere because synchronizing singing and chanting is next to impossible on video conferencing. No tech week, no after rehearsal workshopping, less rehearsal times.
Just how can students prepare for this unconventional play during the most unconventional of years?
“I practiced my lines by yelling them until my brother came and glared at me,” said Sofia Wiedemann. “Then I just read them in my head.”
“I’ve been working more on subtle facial expressions,” said freshman Rheva Wolf. “And by working hard to make sure everything on my technological end was set up.
“Since we're doing a bunch of smaller plays,” said CHS theater veteran senior Venus Agbadan, “most of the cast members haven't seen all of the plays in their entirety, so it'll be fun to watch some of them for the first time with everyone else and cheer on my fellow cast members.”