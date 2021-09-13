ELKINS PARK -- Getting ready for a benefit for Hadassah Greater Philadelphia Region and presented by the Doña Gracia Hadassah chapter are several women from the Henrietta Szold Chapter who gathered in Elkins Park. The event is being held on Sunday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at the Union League in Philadelphia (for vaccinated guests only). It is the Sneak Preview of a musical in development titled Bordello, written by Barbara Bellman and Emiliano Messiez and performed by a cast of singers and musicians. Several musical selections will be performed.
Bordello is inspired by the life of an Argentine hero, Raquel Liberman, and pulls audiences into the colorful world of Buenos Aires of the 1920s. The story features Raquel Liberman, a prostitute, and serves as a contemporary reminder that one person, one woman, can stand up to oppression and make a difference. The evocative score is written by Buenos Aires native Emiliano Messiez, the preeminent Tango pianist, and combines Latin American, Klezmer and Musical Theater influences to create a refreshing sound like no other. He will accompany the singers and dancers in this Sneak Preview.
The guiding lights behind the event are Bonnie Freundlich, founder of Doña Gracia Hadassah chapter based in Center City Philadelphia, and lifelong Hadassah member Elaine Grobman. The cost for the brunch is $85 for Hadassah members (of any chapter) and non-members is $100. To reserve a ticket to this event, RSVP by September 20 by calling 215-284-0770; or mail checks to Hadassah Greater Philadelphia Region, 1518 Walnut Street, Suite 402, Philadelphia, PA 19102.