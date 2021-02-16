WILLOW GROVE -- February is Black History Month. EASTERN is extremely proud of our Black Alum and we are celebrating by focusing on our successful grads throughout the month. Fred Fox, a 2017 EASTERN Electrical Technology/Cheltenham High School graduate, has been enjoying being back at EASTERN as their Facilities Maintenance Technician since July 1, 2020. Fox was hired during a major building renovation, in which his expertise and skills were greatly utilized.
Fox has always enjoyed working with his hands and is always looking for better and more effective ways to fix things. As a student at EASTERN, Fox was considered by many to be a leader in his class. He was EASTERN’s November 2016 Student of the Month, and he was a School-Wide Officer for EASTERN’S student leadership organization, SkillsUSA. In May of his senior year, Fox was interviewed by EASTERN’s Facilities Management Company, and was chosen as a maintenance intern out of a pool of 10 qualified student candidates. With this opportunity, he participated in a paid internship for one year, and then was hired to stay with the company full-time at another location. When Fox heard of the Facilities Maintenance Technician opening at EASTERN, he knew he would be a good fit.
“I am happy to be back at EASTERN, and to be part of the upgrades,” said Fox. “Electrical Technology at EASTERN was a great start for me to begin preparing for my career. My career path has included training in construction and HVAC as well, which has enhanced my skillset and industry knowledge. My advice to any students interested in a program at EASTERN, is to be prepared to work hard and focus. The skills you take away with you are extremely valuable.”
EASTERN’s Electrical Technology program will provide the essential hands-on and safety skills that a student needs to pursue a rewarding career in the electrical construction industry. This two-year multi faceted career program enables the student to learn the basics of electricity as well as residential and commercial wiring, data cabling and basic fiber optic installation.
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland.