HATBORO -- Every month, Blair Mill Elementary School students practice public speaking for a large audience and cultivate their leadership skills at student-led Town Hall Meetings. These meetings bring the school-wide community together and celebrate students’ accomplishments.
“I’m hoping students learn that their world does not only consist of their classroom but also the school community, the entire Hatboro-Horsham community and even the global community,” said principal Ryan Thomas. “We are all in this together and there are wonderful things happening around our school.”
Every Town Hall spotlights a different grade and focuses on a recent special project they completed. Past examples include Martin Luther King Day, holidays that different cultures celebrate and how students respect one another.
Fifth grade students who are in the Ambassador Program, a leadership club held once a week, are the hosts for each Town Hall. They welcome the students and help the meeting transition from one speaker to the next.
Town Halls recognize Citizens of the Month who are selected by teachers from each homeroom. These students exemplify the CARES (Cooperation, Acceptance, Responsibility, Empathy, Self-Control) qualities and follow the school rules.
“It seems to be well understood at Hatboro-Horsham and other school communities to not only focus on academic needs but also social and emotional needs of our children,” said Thomas. “We foster positive relationships each month and enjoy coming together to celebrate our peers.”
The most recent Town Hall Meeting was held on February 26, and spotlighted third grade, who presented on famous people from the past and present, and their impact on the world. Many Town Halls also feature guest speakers and announcements are shared about upcoming school events. Students will receive a health and wellness activities calendar to kick off the excitement for Wellness Month as well as Family Wellness Night on March 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Blair Mill Elementary. Family Wellness Night educates families on exercise, nutrition, sleep and healthy habits to benefit their bodies and minds.