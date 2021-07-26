Jillian Phillips was getting ready for her July 17 wedding ceremony with bridesmaids at the home of her sister-in-law, Mia Striano in Glenside when they got an unexpected visit. The wedding party was outside enjoying the warm morning when the Cheltenham Township trash men rolled up. The trash crew took a moment to offer best wishes to the bride and pose for photos. Eddie McGowan is shown here with Jillian. "They took the time to congratulate me and even take a quick picture between picking up the trash. It made my morning!," said Jillian, who was married to Paul DellaMonica at Queen of Peace Church.
Bride gets impromptu well wishes
