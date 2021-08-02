SOUTHAMPTON -- Show off your Southampton Free Library pride and help celebrate our 100th anniversary by participating in our Virtual 5K. Everyone who registers before August 16 will be guaranteed either a t-shirt or a gaiter with our 100th anniversary logo and be entered into a raffle for a Fitbit Charge 4.
So what is a virtual 5K? It means that how you complete the 5K, or even if you complete it, is totally up to you. There is no official race day or race course. You can run it, walk it, ride a bike, swim it or complete it in any fashion that makes you happy. It can be completed all at once or over time. You can dress up in costumes and send in pictures. The library simply wants all participants to use this 5K as a goal to better health. Race times do not need to be submitted, but will be accepted beginning September 13. The race should be completed anytime following registration until October 31st.
Basic registration cost is $25. T-shirt or gaiters can be shipped for an additional $5 fee. T-shirts and gaiters will be available for pickup or shipping on Sept. 7. Registration can be completed online through our website at www.southamptonfreelibrary.org or at the library.
By offering this Virtual 5K, the Southampton Free Library hopes to raise funds to expand access to new and different formats and provide the necessary tools to learn new skills. It seeks to be a community educational center that is more than just books. To learn more about Southampton Free Library’s unique offerings, please visit our website www.southamptonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southamptonfreelibrary or calling the library at (215)322-1415.