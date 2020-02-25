Centennial School District students will begin their school year before labor day come fall 2020.
The district board of directors voted to approve next year's calendar change at the Feb. 11 school board meeting.
The updated document includes a few changes. The first day of school is now set to Sept. 1. Kindergarten students will have an early dismissal that day. Sept. 2 will now be a full day for all students. The district will be closed Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 as well as Nov. 25. April 1 will now serve as a snow make up day if needed.
The changes cause concerns as one district parent said she and her family already booked a vacation. The previous calendar was approved in June of last year and set the first day of school after Labor Day.
Superintendent David Baugh apologized for any inconvenience the change caused any families. If a family already booked a vacation, any absences will be considered excused, he said.
Baugh explained that the change came as the administration became aware of certain summer camps, military activities, and college-related schedules of the graduating class.
“We're just trying to keep the graduation as early in June as possible,” he said
During the meeting Baugh also spoke of the upcoming census. He urged the families in the district to be counted in the census as the numbers will affect federal funding for the district.
He said the administration understands if certain families in the district don't feel safe because of the current uneasy situation with ICE immigration, but still urged all those who feel safe enough to do so to participate in the census.