Politics have been hard at play at the Centennial School Board discussions over the last few weeks.
The controversy began at the Feb. 25 board meeting when the board voted to appoint Norristown-based Kilkenny Law firm as the district's new solicitor. The move replaced the previous law firm, Sweet, Stevens, Katz and Williams as Centennial's solicitor.
The vote resulted in a 5-to-4 approval of the measure, with the five Democrat directors voting in favor and four Republicans voting against it. What followed the vote is a continuous political verbal battle that lasted for weeks and included board members as well as Centennial community members.
Mary Alice Brancato raised the concern that the the board hired the new solicitor, Sean Kilkenny, a Democrat and the Montgomery County sheriff, without a proper interview.
“How can we vote on someone who has not been interviewed?” Brancato said. “We should have an opportunity to interview people who responded to [our job posting]. It's a big thing. He's going to be standing between us and a lot of negative things and a lot of positive things.”
Centennial administrators earlier recommended another law firm, Middletown-based Begley, Carlin and Mandio, but the board's leadership did not entertain that recommendation. The new firm will charge $155 an hour, $5 less than the previous solicitor’s rate.
Other board members raised concerns that Kilkenny had prior ties to the board president Andrew Dixon. Specifically, that Kilkenny contributed to Dixon's 2018 campaign for the Pennsylvania state representative seat. Dixon lost that political race.
Board member and former Bucks County commissioner Charles Martin commented on the lack of transparency in the new solicitor's selection as in addition to Kilkenny, the board received nine other proposals, but did not interview any of the law firms.
Martin also expressed concern that the district hired a law firm not located in Bucks County.
“I’ve always believed in keeping Bucks County tax dollars in Bucks County,” he said.
Towards the end of the Feb. 25 meeting board member Mark Miller said he was going to look into ethical implementations of the hire.
The ordeal continued and even gained momentum during the following Centennial School Board meeting on March 10. That meeting, which lasted more than two hours, included angry statements from members of the board.
Several community members spoke during community comment section of the March 10 meeting. They expressed concern not only about the hire, but also about the behavior of the board members on the board.
“Whether you know it or not, you embarrassed yourself and our school district by conducting yourself in the most unprofessional manner,” said Mike Sperduto, a local resident.
Other residents echoed Sperduto's sentiments.
That, however, did not stop Dixon from reading a lengthy statement about the state of political affairs in the district, the county of Bucks, and the federal level.
He defended his acceptance of Kilkenny's contribution to the state representative campaign, stating that the donation was “unsolicited” and in no way related to the current issue at hand. Dixon cited long-term one-party-control over governing seats in Centennial School District and the County of Bucks. Dixon also announced that he will be voting for Bernie Sanders in the upcoming presidential primary elections. He continued his speech despite multiple interruptions from other board members, including Brancato's repeated calls to stop “the political rant.”
“This is a school board meeting,” she shouted repeatedly. “You are talking about politics.”
Dixon stated that the appointment of Kilkenny's firm would benefit the Centennial community because he “can give to the board advice without having any particular bias.”
“We can spend the next year, two year, three years discussing the attorney,” said community member Meryl Drexler.“But we just have to move on. If we continue going like this week after week, nothing is going to get done.”