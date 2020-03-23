Centennial School Board of Directors voted in favor of purchasing six new propane-fueled buses for the district at the board meeting on March 10.
The board voted unanimously to accept the bid from Brightbill Body Works to buy three 77-passenger buses for the amount not to exceed $277,589 and three 48-passenger buses for the amount not to exceed $294,753.
The 48-passenger buses are equipped with air conditioning as certain students in the district require the special accommodation as part of their individual education plans, said Robert Whartenby, Assistant Business Administrator for Operations.
During the meeting board members discussed the issue of liquidating old school buses, which new school buses will replace. The bus seller offered the district $1000 trade-in for each bus, a seemingly low price due to the buses' low resale value, Whartenby said.
Board members then directed Whartenby to see if he can find ways to get rid of the buses and receive a better price for them, even if it is to sell them to a scrap yard.
“We still want to pay the least possible amount,” said board member Mark Miller.
The board considered tabling the motion for the purchase, but then decided to pass it, pending the approval of the price with the selling. Not postponing the vote will insure timely bus delivery in the summer, Whartenby said.
During the meeting Miller also mentioned that the district informed the local fire departments of the upcoming purchases to ensure that the fire department follows a different protocol in case of an traffic accident involving a propane fueled bus.