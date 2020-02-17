police dogs

Cheltenham police demonstrate the skills of police dogs. 

 Submitted photo

Cheltenham Police Department took police dogs for a demonstration at Community Bible Study at Berachah church to show the students what police dogs can do. The demonstration showed how dogs become the officers' eyes as a study in how a blind person can "see." The police department brought two dogs to demonstrate how they can find drugs or a hiding criminal. The Bible study class for women and children is held at Berachah church every Wednesday morning.

