ELKINS PARK -- The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners has appointed Terry Fedorchak as interim township manager. Fedorchak brings nearly 40 years of municipal experience to Cheltenham Township as the board begins to identify candidates for the permanent township management role.
Fedorchak was the township manager at Lower Makefield Township for 25 years, and prior to that position, he served as city manager for Hermitage, Pa. for 14 years. Most recently, since his retirement from Lower Makefield, Fedorchak performed the interim manager role for two different townships in the region.
“Terry is ready to hit the ground running and manage the township’s day-to-day operations during these challenging times,” said Daniel B. Norris, Ppresident of Cheltenham Board of Commissioners. “He’s an experienced problem-solver who cares, and possesses the leadership needed to oversee a smooth transition process. Terry is deeply committed to guiding residents and staff through this period of change,” said Norris.
The Board of Commissioners signed an agreement with Fedorchak to serve as interim township manager, while continuing the search for a permanent manager. Fedorchak starts his new role on Monday, April 13, which is conditioned upon a ratification vote by the Board of Commissioners at a special virtual public meeting scheduled for April 15 at 7:15 p.m. The board engaged in a search for an interim following the notice in February that the current township manager, Bryan Havir intended to retire in April.
“Cheltenham is a strong and diverse community that expects and deserves the best leadership, and your board is dedicated to finding the right individual to manage our community for years to come,” said Norris.