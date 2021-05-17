CHELTENHAM -- Family and friends of Lawrence Schmidt and the late Betty Ann (Smith) Schmidt gathered at Curtis Arboretum recently to celebrate life and acknowledge a donation to the Cheltenham Tree Donation program.
Larry Schmidt gave a short memorial speech, standing before the newly planted Greenspire Linden specimen tree at the upper lot of Curtis Arboretum. Larry met Betty Ann Smith at a birthday party at Curtis Hall in 1949. He says he fell in love at first sight, and the rest of their love story was history, with Curtis Arboretum holding a special place in their hearts.
Betty Ann passed away in January 2021. Larry was joined by their son, Warren, with his wife Terri and sons Garrett and Aidan; daughter, Stephanie; and cousins and friends of Betty Ann. As the group gathered around the tree, Stephanie read a handwritten poem her mother left.
The Linden was Betty Ann’s favorite tree. Larry Schmidt also donated a Linden tree in his own name, so the two would be memorialized at the Arboretum together years after they’re both gone.
More information about Cheltenham’s Tree Donation program can be found at www.cheltenhamtownship.org.