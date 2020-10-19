HATBORO -- A pandemic could not stop Blair Mill Elementary School students and staff from giving back. Each academic year, all homerooms partner with a local non-profit, allowing students to explore service-learning – an educational approach that combines learning objectives with community service.
“This year, teachers and staff continue to look for ways to bring service-learning opportunities to their students despite the consequences of the pandemic,” said principal Ryan Thomas.
On October 8 during Fire Prevention Week, Horsham Fire Department gave a virtual tour to first grade students in Sharon Curtis’ class. In addition to learning about fire safety, students had the opportunity to speak with volunteers and better understand how the fire department serves the larger community.
Also in the first week of October, Susanna King’s fifth grade class took it upon themselves to live the message of service by organizing a clothing donation drive to support those in need. Students helped collect warm weather items such as jackets, socks, gloves, scarves and hats for West Kensington Ministry, a distribution site for the West Kensington community.
To kick off the project, Pastor Adan from the West Kingston Ministry joined the class at a virtual Morning Meeting on October 5 to talk to the students about the impact of this project. Items were collected Monday through Friday outside the main entrance of Blair Mill Elementary School and a parent volunteer delivered the items to the ministry.
“I am always looking for ways to have my students understand the importance of giving back to others,” said King. “I am hoping to instill in my students a love for community service.”