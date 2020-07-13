JENKINTOWN -- The Communication Solutions Group, a firm specializing in public relations and marketing in Jenkintown, is pleased to announce that Public Relations Specialist Kellie Dietrich has been appointed to the role of secretary at the Professionally Speaking Club of Toastmasters International. At 24, this new board appointment makes Dietrich the club’s youngest executive committee member for the 2020-2021 term.
Dietrich has an extensive writing background; she came to the club to strengthen her public speaking skills. Her role at the Communication Solutions Group requires constant interaction with clientele, ranging from pitches at trade-shows to formal presentations.
Dietrich quickly enhanced her public speaking abilities at Professionally Speaking Club in Abington and she created quality work at Communication Solutions Group. “Kellie oversaw the redesign of our website, and launched a company e-newsletter while maintaining strong relationships with her clients,” said Leza Raffel, founder and president of the Communication Solutions Group.
Nine months after she was hired, Dietrich’s diligent efforts and evident talent fast-tracked her progress. She earned a promotion from public relations associate to public relations specialist on the day that Communication Solutions Group’s office temporarily closed amidst COVID-19. “It was a memorable day. I gave Kellie her new job title, then sent everyone home to work remotely for the next two and a half months,” recalls Raffel.
Toastmasters International fosters public speaking, communication and leadership skills. Dietrich joined Professionally Speaking Club in February 2020 and will officially begin her one-year term as board secretary on July 1, 2020. Professionally Speaking Club has two meetings per month, each about an hour long, and they’ve continued during quarantine through video conferencing.
In her new role, Dietrich will be responsible for capturing the minutes during regular as well as executive committee meetings along with other responsibilities. She has already been assisting in the secretary role since March.
“I like the club more than I thought I would because everyone is so friendly. Members are very supportive of each other and come from a vast range of professions and backgrounds,” said Dietrich. “It’s a great professional opportunity and a good experience to be in a leadership role.”
Toastmasters International has different pathways to help members achieve their goals. “I’m on the visionary communication path to build my skills as a strategic communicator in the public relations field,” said Dietrich.
Dietrich holds a bachelor of arts in communication from DeSales University where she served as the college newspaper’s editor-in-chief. She has been published in The Reading Eagle, Lehigh Valley Style and Lehigh Valley Business.