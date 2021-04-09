JENKINTOWN -- Summer is the time when young dancers can devote maximum effort to strengthening technique, expanding dance vocabulary, and broadening their horizons. Metropolitan Ballet has assembled a top-notch Summer Intensive Faculty to inspire dancers to build virtuosity and confidence. Classes for ages 3 – 18 will encompass classical ballet, modern, jazz & theater.
Metropolitan’s Summer Intensive will run from July 5 – August 13, with training running nearly 12 hours a day to accommodate dancers of all levels in smaller classes, on both an outdoor stage and in-studio with doors and windows open and full COVID-19 safety precautions. Esteemed faculty include: Jenelle Figgins (Princess Grace Award winner); Amanda Edge (NYCB); Mayara Pineiro and Etienne Diaz (Pennsylvania Ballet); Anne Souder (Martha Graham Company); John Selya (Twyla Tharp Dance, Broadway); and Melissa Gelfin De-Poli, (Principal, Cincinnati Ballet) and Metropolitan Alumna! Schedule at a glance:
Pre- Professional Intensive / July 5 - August 6 -- Classical ballet technique, pointe, modern, jazz, theatre & conditioning. Esteemed faculty encourage dancers to stretch for a new level of mastery.
Intermediate II, Advanced, & Pre-Pro Levels
Young Dancer's Intensive / July 5-16 -- Beginner and Intermediate I levels. Focused instruction, nurturing approach.
All Contemporary Week / August 9 - 13 -- For Intermediate II, Advanced, and Pre-professional students.
CHILDREN'S CAMPS: June 21 - July 9 2021
For boys and girls ages 3 - 6. Dance, gymnastics, art, and fun!
Registration is now open. Please call to discuss placement levels 215.663.1665. 700 N. Cedar Rd. Jenkintown PA 19046. Click here to view detailed schedule: Summer Intensive at Metropolitan
# # #