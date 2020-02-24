ABINGTON — A dog attacking a deer was shot Feb. 22 after bystanders failed in attempts to separate the dog from the deer, according to Abington police.
Officers responded at 9 a.m. Saturday to a report that a tan, mixed-breed dog was attacking a small deer outside the Hillside Cemetery at Bradfield and Susquehanna roads, police said.
The dog had gotten loose, but its owner, who was later contacted, was unaware that it had, Abington police Lt. Chris Porter said Monday.
The male bystander who shot the deer was located nearby by police and has a permit to carry a gun, he said. He has not been charged at this time and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, Porter said.
According to the PA Game Commission, it is not unlawful to shoot a dog actively attacking wildlife, Porter said.
Dustin Stoner, information officer for the Southeast Region of the Game Commission, confirmed Monday that it is “within the scope of the law” that “a dog considered a general nuisance can be shot when found to be in the act of attacking of a big game animal.”
The dog, which was being treated at the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken, was said to be “responding well to treatment and is expected to survive,” police said in reporting the incident.
“It seems unusual in this area” for a dog to attack a deer, “but it has been known to happen in some areas of the state,” Porter said.
The deer, whose condition is not known, ran into the cemetery following the attack, police said.
“A large population of deer reside in the cemetery, but they’re not usually on Susquehanna Road,” Porter said.
Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact Detective Philip Geliebter at pgeliebter@abingtonpa.gov.