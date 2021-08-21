The Eastern Montgomery County DUI Task Force will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Operations and Roving DUI enforcement patrols in Abington Township during the weekend of August 27, 2021. Sobriety Checkpoint Operations and Roving DUI enforcement patrols will be looking for impaired drivers and enforcing vehicle code violations.
The Eastern Montgomery County DUI Task Force is comprised of the following municipalities:
- Abington
- Cheltenham
- Jenkintown
- Lower Moreland
- Springfield
- Upper Dublin
- Upper Moreland
- Whitemarsh