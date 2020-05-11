WILLOW GROVE -- The Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) this fall will offer its newest program, Robotics and Automated Technology. The Robotics and Automated Technology Program is designed for college bound high school students who are interested in pursuing an engineering career following high school. This program will teach introductory skills in order to be successful in the manufacturing industry. Students will perform activities and obtain knowledge in areas such as electronics, robotics, mechanical systems, fluid power systems, programmable logic controllers, and control systems. Currently, there are still spaces available in the program for Eastern Montgomery County high school juniors and seniors.
Students in this new, state-of-the-art program, will prepare for a career in the robotics and automated technology field requiring postsecondary education. With further education and experience, students can find opportunities in occupations such as Mechatronics Technician, Electronics Technician, Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Controls Engineer, and Manufacturing Engineer.
“I am excited for the program renovations that are taking place at EASTERN this summer, and to be part of this opportunity for students who want to further develop their interest in robotics, electronics and automation,” said Christopher Passante, EASTERN’s Robotics and Automated Technology Instructor. “The equipment and curriculum for this program are high-tech and very exciting. This is a great new opportunity for students to get a head start on their career in advanced technologies.”
Students will have the opportunity to potentially earn several industry-standard certifications, such as Fanuc Robot Programmer, which teaches students how to use the latest robotic automation while applying science, technology, engineering, and math; The National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) Industrial Technology Maintenance (ITM) Certification Training; and OSHA, which is intended to provide entry level workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities, and how to file a complaint as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job related hazards.
EASTERN is a public-school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland. Students benefit from specialized career programs that give them a competitive edge in college or in a career. The campus is at 3075 Terwood Road in Willow Grove. For more information, please call Amy Shields, Organizational Advancement Director, at 215-784-4806, or visit the school’s website at www.eastech.org.