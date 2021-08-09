WILLOW GROVE -- Gerry Rooney has been selected as the Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) Supervisor of Career and Technical Education, effective July 1. Rooney comes to EASTERN from Bucks County Technical High School where he served as Dean of Students. Prior to his most recent position at Bucks County Technical High School, he also was the teacher and chairperson for Health & Physical Education.
Rooney received his Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Temple University, and a Master of Arts in Education from Gratz College, and his Principal Certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was the recipient of Temple University’s Young Alumni Achievement Award in 2011, as well as many recognitions for teaching physical education.
“I’ve had the opportunity to witness the positive impact of career and technical education for the past twenty-one years. For many students, it represents the beginning of a successful future,” said Rooney. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with the students, staff, and all of the other members of the EASTERN community.”
EASTERN is a public school serving students in Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland school districts. The campus is at 3075 Terwood Road in Willow Grove.