WILLOW GROVE -- Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) Commercial Art students enlisted their family members on their latest distance learning project. The assignment was for students to take a family portrait that included everyone staying in their households during the pandemic. Important elements to this assignment included location, lighting, outfits, and most importantly, posing.
Students were required to document the steps that led up to a well-planned portrait, such as coordinating schedules, investigating a possible location in or around the home, and coordinating the style or props they used. The Commercial Art Instructor, Nicole Mohrey, encouraged students and their families to do the best that they can considering the unusual circumstances.
“I am so pleased with the amazing response from our Commercial Art families,” said Nicole Mohrey, EASTERN Commercial Art Instructor. “This project definitely seems to have brought some joy and fun into their homes, and the results of the project have been amazing. There are so many outstanding portraits that these families will have to remember this usual time in history.”
EASTERN’s Commercial Art program covers everything from conceptual drawing and design to a professional portfolio. Students learn the value and application of their unique styles in both design and illustration and how to use industry-standard software on the Macintosh platform. Core software includes Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator. Upon completion of the program, students will have a portfolio consisting of items for entry into their postsecondary school of choice as well as National Portfolio Day.
EASTERN serves students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland. Students benefit from specialized career programs that give them a competitive edge in college or in a career. The campus is at 3075 Terwood Road in Willow Grove.