WILLOW GROVE -- The Virtual Open House for Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) will be held Sunday, March 7, from 1 – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. This is a great opportunity for parents of high school students in Eastern Montgomery County to learn how EASTERN can give students a competitive edge in college or in a specialized career program.
The Open House offers an opportunity to hear from EASTERN instructors on the business environment that complements students’ high school academics, and from current students on their program experiences. Zoom links for each program, as well as links to learn more about student success, internships, and general questions, will be posted on EASTERN’s website, https://www.eastech.org, on March 1.
The Open House agenda for March 7 includes 4 sessions in which parents and students can visit the classrooms of their choice: 1 – 1:30 p.m.; 1:40 – 2:10 p.m.; 2:20 – 2:50 p.m.; and a final session that each instructor will dedicate to questions and answers. EASTERN’s Student Success Coordinators, School-to Career Coordinator, and Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator, will also have a continuous link available for the duration of the event should participants have specific questions.
EASTERN’s half-day career programs for 11th and 12th grade students include: Allied Health, Automotive Technology, Business and Technology Professional, Collision Repair Technology, Commercial Art, Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Networking and Cybersecurity, Protective Services, Robotics and Automated Technology, Veterinary Science, and Welding Technology.
Over the past 55 years, EASTERN has been dedicated to serving its students, constantly updating and restructuring its programs, implementing new initiatives, renovating its facilities to be conducive to students' education, and bringing in faculty and administration who are dedicated to helping students achieve their goals. EASTERN programs continue to evolve to meet industry standards and local workforce needs.
“Even with the challenges of the past year, our students are learning valuable skills, learning more about their chosen career path, and earning industry-standard certifications,” said Dr. Cathleen Plesnarski, EASTERN’s Executive Director. “Our instructors are professionals in their fields who are going above and beyond to ensure that our students receive the best education possible, and that they are ready for their next step toward college or a career. We look forward to hosting this virtual event and meeting parents in our community.”
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland. Students benefit from specialized career programs that give them a competitive edge in college or in a career.
For information, please visit the school’s website at www.eastech.org, become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EasternCenter, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @EasternCenter.