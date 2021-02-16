WILLOW GROVE -- Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) Construction Technology and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning students can benefit from a new partnership with Orleans Technical College. In addition to earning 8.5 potential articulation credits toward Orleans Technical College’s Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating major, and earning 8.5 potential credit toward their Carpentry major, EASTERN students can now take the entrance exam from home.
The articulation agreement is a savings of $534 per credit for students who meet all established admissions criteria, which equals to an overall savings of more than $4,500 for a six-month program. Other Admission criteria includes a high school diploma and transcript to verify that they graduated from a high school that participates in the PA Department of Education’s Programs of Study, and earned a minimum of a 2.5 grade point average at EASTERN. Orleans Technical College offers certification from the Residential Construction Academy, which is administered as an online test by NOCTI, a national leader in career and technical credentialing solutions. When students qualify for the articulated credits, they continue to participate in the classes due to the interconnectedness of the classes, but they do not get charged tuition.
“We are always seeking to build and expand relationships with postsecondary institutions that will benefit our students,” said Hayley Granacher, EASTERN’s School to Career Coordinator. “Orleans Technical College is well-known in the area and will be a great fit for many of our HVAC and Construction Technology students as they continue their education. We appreciate the added benefit of taking the entrance exam from home or school. Student health and safety is our first priority.”
Orleans Technical College in Philadelphia, operated by JEVS Human Services, is a non-profit, post secondary school that provides career and technical education (CTE) to help individuals from all walks of life move toward one common goal: learning new skills to enhance success in the workforce. For more information on Orleans Technical College, please visit https://orleanstech.edu.