Marcus Soucy, an Eastern Center for Arts and Technology Culinary Arts/Hatboro-Horsham High School senior, has been selected as one of the 25 students from across the nation to participate in the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program in Germany. This year, the program will be scaled back to ten months beginning in October, where Marcus will live with a host family, participate in an intensive German language program, and then be placed in his career and technical field of study or a related program.
Marcus has always enjoyed cooking, and the fact that it always seems to bring people together. He enjoys the teamwork that a commercial kitchen provides, so a career in this field felt like the next logical step for him. He excels in the Culinary Arts program at Eastern and placed first in the SkillsUSA District Culinary Competition. For the past two years, he has worked at Gwynedd Estates Retirement Community as lead line cook, prep chef, sous chef, server ad expedier.
Marcus applied for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program because he is interested in growing his knowledge of cuisines from other countries. Ultimately, his goal is to work his way up to chef de cuisine, which is the main chef in a restaurant.
“Marcus's energy is contagious and makes all the students around him better and want to emulate him,” said Charlie Zachmann, Eastern’s Culinary Arts Instructor.