WILLOW GROVE -- Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) was awarded a Manufacturing PA – Training to Career Grant of $200,000 to assist with planning and implementing the new Robotics and Automated Technology Program. The grant will assist with equipment expenses, teacher salary, marketing, and curriculum development.
The application for this grant was strengthened by the financial commitment of EASTERN’s Joint Operating Committee which approved the renovations and new equipment necessary to implement this program. EASTERN also had support from regional employers, such as Demco Automation, M&S Centerless Grinding, and Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center. In addition, state Sen. Maria Collett and state Rep. Tom Murt wrote letters of support.
In the Robotics and Automated Technology program, students will learn to design and build robotic devices and diagnose and repair state-of-the-art automated equipment. Students will perform activities and obtain knowledge in areas such as electronics, robotics, mechanical systems, fluid power systems, programmable logic controllers, and control systems. Building renovations to accommodate the program are now underway.
“We are so pleased to be chosen for this grant,” said Dr. Cathleen Plesnarski, EASTERN’s Executive Director. “Our new Robotics and Automated Technology program will offer training in amazing high- tech career fields for our students. It is important for us to offer our students a wide range of career and technical programs, and we were looking for something in engineering that included both electrical and mechanical systems. This is the ideal fit.”
Manufacturing PA is part of Governor Wolf’s Jobs that Pay initiative, which supports Pennsylvania’s manufacturing community by offering targeted programs and services through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and its strategic partners. Training-to-Career Grants are be offered to support the implementation of new and innovative training programs (including curriculum development, skill certification, and/or course completion) to increase the skill level of entry-level applicants to better meet the needs and fill the open positions of manufacturing companies.
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland.