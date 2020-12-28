WILLOW GROVE -- Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) was awarded two separate grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). These grants will help to enhance EASTERN campus security and will aid in the purchase of industry-standard technology for many of the school’s in-demand skilled trades.
On November 16, PDE announced the recipients of more than $9 million in competitive 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grants. Grants are awarded to schools to purchase safety and security-related equipment. EASTERN has been selected to receive $25,000.00, which will be used to purchase a new security camera system for the school.
On November 18, PDE announced that it is awarding competitive grants to 32 Career and Technical Centers (CTC) and Area Vocational Technical Education Schools and two school districts across the state for the purchase of new equipment aligned to training students in high-demand occupations. EASTERN has been selected to receive $49,529.00.
“This has been an extremely challenging year for all of us, so we are thrilled with the good news regarding these grants,” said Dr. Cathleen Plesnarski, EASTERN’s Executive Director. “These grants will help enhance the safety of our school and provide state-of-the-art equipment to be used in the learning process as we prepare our students for success in their chosen career. We appreciate PDE making these grants possible and are honored to be selected among the other recipients.”
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland. Students benefit from specialized career programs that give them a competitive edge in college or in a career.
The campus is at 3075 Terwood Road in Willow Grove. For more information, please contact Amy Shields, Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator, at 215-784-4806, or visit the school’s website at www.eastech.org. Like Us? Become a fan on Facebook – www.Facebook.com/EasternCenter, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @EasternCenter.