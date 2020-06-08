WILLOW GROVE -- On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, EASTERN held its annual Awards Night, virtually on their website at 7 p.m. This year, 140 students were recognized with more than $40,000 awarded for academic and technical achievement. EASTERN is grateful to the EASTERN Foundation for their fundraising efforts, and to all award sponsors, contributors, advisory committee members, and local businesses for helping EASTERN honor its outstanding students during this unprecedented time.
“We know that the virtual presentation can’t replace the joy of being recognized publicly and in person for student achievements,” said Dr. Cathleen Plesnarski, EASTERN’s Executive Director. “We wanted our students to feel appreciated and know just how outstanding they are. They did well while in the classrooms at EASTERN and pushed through to make the best of an unusual and sometimes scary situation while learning from home. They kept up with their assignments and finished strong. Thank you to all EASTERN students for your determination.”
Student awards are provided by the EASTERN Foundation, and supported by businesses, various community organizations, and individual donors. The purpose of EASTERN’s Foundation is to recognize EASTERN student achievement and success by assisting both students whose goal is post-secondary education and students who intend to start a rewarding career. Our business and industry partners inspired this effort and continue to support it extensively.
If you are interested in making a financial contribution to the EASTERN Foundation to support student awards, checks can be made payable to the “EASTERN Foundation” and mailed to EASTERN at 3075 Terwood Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. The EASTERN Foundation now has an online contribution link- www.eastech.org/foundation/donate.
