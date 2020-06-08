WILLOW GROVE -- Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) is proud to announce that Commercial Art/Calvary Christian High School senior, Jenna Cervone, has received a partial scholarship to Pennsylvania College of Art and Design (PCAD) in Lancaster. After she completes the foundation year at PCAD, which gives her the opportunity to sharpen her skills and confirm her major choice, Jenna plans to major in Graphic Design.
Jenna was first introduced to EASTERN through her older sister, Julia, who graduated from Cosmetology in 2016. Julia always spoke to Jenna about how much fun she had and how much she learned at EASTERN. Jenna decided to take a tour of EASTERN when she was in ninth grade and chose the Commercial Art program for her 11th and 12th grade years.
Jenna recalls loving to take photos and videos of her family from a very young age. A lot of the photo albums in her home are filled with pictures taken by Jenna. Her parents purchased her a camera of her own when she was 12 years old, and she has not stopped since.
“Once I decided on PCAD, I found out about a scholarship opportunity through their Instagram,” said Jenna. “EASTERN has allowed me to practice and learn different skills in photography, illustration and design. I knew that I needed to submit examples of my best work in all three areas to PCAD for the scholarship. My Commercial Art instructor, Mrs. Mohrey, and our Instructional Aide, Mrs. Simmler-Totaro, helped me to refine my portfolio and submit my best pieces of work. I truly appreciate their support during the process, and I feel ready for postsecondary.”
Jenna’s ultimate career goal is to be to be a Graphic Designer for a magazine or create package designs for a makeup company.
The Commercial Art program at EASTERN covers everything from conceptual drawing and design to a professional portfolio. Students learn the value and application of their unique styles in both design and illustration and how to use industry-standard software on the Macintosh platform. Core software includes Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Upon completion of the program, students will have a portfolio consisting of items for entry into their postsecondary school of choice as well as National Portfolio Day.