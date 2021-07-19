WILLOW GROVE -- Allison Latzo has been selected as the second Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) Allied Health Instructor, effective July 1. In 2021-2022, the Allied Health program will expand to two sections in order to provide more opportunities for students in Eastern Montgomery County to explore and prepare for careers in healthcare. Latzo comes to EASTERN from Central Montco Technical Center where she was the Health Care Sciences instructor.
Latzo received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Villanova University, and her Master of Science in Nursing from West Chester University. She also received her Vocational I Certification from Temple University and is an approved Dual Enrollment Instructor with Montgomery County Community College. She has earned many certifications during her career, such as trauma, EKG, PICC line, and CPR Instructor.
In addition to teaching healthcare-related career and technical high school programs both in Pennsylvania and Arizona, she also taught at the college-level, was a school nurse, and has many years of experience working as a Registered Nurse. Her hospital experiences include Main Line Surgery Center, Montgomery Surgery Center, Central Montgomery Medical Center, and Hahnemann University Hospital.
“I am looking forward to helping EASTERN expand their Allied Health program this school year,” said Latzo. “Coming out of a global pandemic, these students understand the importance of a career in healthcare. I am excited about this opportunity to teach and guide our future healthcare providers.”
Allied Health is a one-year, senior-only program, designed for students with rigorous academic preparation who plan to continue their education in college to prepare for a career in the health field. When available, students have the opportunity shadow health professionals. This program offers the potential of earning college credits at Montgomery County Community College at reduced tuition rate. This unique opportunity provides students with a first-hand look at the many healthcare careers available to them. For more information, please visit https://eastech.org/eastern-programs/alh/.
EASTERN is a public school serving students in nine Eastern Montgomery County school districts. Those districts include Abington, Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Hatboro-Horsham, Jenkintown, Lower Moreland, Springfield, Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland.