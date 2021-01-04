WILLOW GROVE -- The Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (EASTERN) Practical Nursing program is looking for individuals ready to begin an in-demand, rewarding and financially prosperous career. EASTERN’s Practical Nursing program is a post-secondary program designed to prepare qualified individuals for a career in practical nursing. It is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.
There are full time and part-time class options available to accommodate busy lifestyles. The testing and application deadlines for the next part-time class for Spring 2021 have been extended. The testing deadline is now January 20 and the new application deadline is January 30.
The full-time program is for one-year, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once the clinical portion of the program begins, hours adjust to 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The next full-time class begins September 2021.
The part-time program is completed over two years. Our part-time program is held two evenings a week from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and every other weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once clinical begins, weekend hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The next part-time class begins May 2021.
“Healthcare careers are in demand and rewarding,” said Carol Duell, EASTERN’s Practical Nursing Program Coordinator. “Within a year or two, depending on which program you choose, you walk away with something that can never be taken away from you. Nursing is so very important at all times – but especially now. Visit our website and learn more about admission to our Practical Nursing program.”
Admission procedures are detailed on the Practical Nursing website atnhttps://www.eastech.org/practical-nursing/.