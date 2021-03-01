ABINGTON -- Edge Hill Road and Bradfield Road are scheduled to close in Abington Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, April 22, for paving operations, under a project to improve safety and travel on Tyson Avenue, Edge Hill Road, Jenkintown Road and several adjacent township roads, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
The work locations are:
- Edge Hill Road is scheduled to close between Jenkintown Road and Easton Road; and
- Bradfield Road is scheduled to close between Tyson Avenue and Edge Hill Road.
During the 24-hour closures, Edge Hill Road and Bradfield Road motorists will be directed to use Easton Road and Tyson Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.
Under this project, PennDOT is reconstructing Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue to improve safety by incorporating curbing, parking lanes, sidewalks, new signing, and signalized intersection improvements. The project also includes upgrades to Jenkintown Road and several adjacent township roads including Ardsley Avenue, Edgecomb Road, Custer Avenue and Bradfield Road. In addition to safety improvements, flooding concerns will be addressed through extensive drainage improvements and green stormwater practices.
After construction, Edge Hill Road will be converted to a one-way road carrying eastbound traffic only from Jenkintown Road to Bradfield Road and will remain a two-way road from Bradfield Road to Route 611 (Easton Road). Tyson Avenue will continue to carry two-way traffic through the project limits.
C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, N.J. is the general contractor on the $17,249,876 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Abington Township financed the preliminary engineering and final design phases of the project, which were performed by Pennoni Associates of Philadelphia. Construction on this project is expected to finish this spring.