HORSHAM -- In response to the pandemic, the Edward Taylor Coombs Foundation has modified its 10th annual EC34 5K to a virtual format. The 2020 race was also held virtually due to COVID-19. This year’s race also features a step challenge with prizes awarded for the most steps.
What this means for participants
A virtual competition means contenders can run or walk from literally anywhere, at any time of day between May 17 and May 31. The 5K will be at YOUR PLACE, at YOUR PACE, and as always, it’s YOUR RACE!
How to participate
Register for the race at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ec34-virtual-5k-tickets-150937292505
Cost is $12 per participant. Share the event to social media to connect with friends, family, and fellow race enthusiasts. Be sure to tag #EC34 and @etcfoundation34 on your posts.
On race day, use a mobile fitness tracking app (like MapMyRun or Nike + Training Club) to live-track and log your race. Remember, you can run or walk your EC34 5K anytime during the last two weeks of May. Be sure to submit your participation to info@etcfoundation34.org by June 4. Winners will be awarded in every age group. Submit your recorded steps from May 17 to May 31 for a chance at a prize for top steps recorded.
History of the EC34 5K
Since its inception in 2011, this 5K has brought together community members for an annual day of remembrance and a pledge to make responsible decisions. The race was created in memory of Edward Taylor Coombs, a class of 2010 Hatboro-Horsham High School graduate, a rising sophomore at Marist College and standout lacrosse player who died in a vehicle crash in August 2011.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Edward Taylor Coombs Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Funds are given right back to the community in the form of academic and leadership scholarships, which are awarded each year to high school seniors. To date, the ETC Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to dozens of student scholars.
For more information on the EC34 5K, visit the event registration page here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ec34-virtual-5k-tickets-150937292505 or visit the Edward Taylor Coombs Foundation Website here: https://etcfoundation34.org/.