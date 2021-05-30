PHILADELPHIA -- A logo designed by Moore College of Art and Design graphic design major Abigail Obfenda '23 has been selected as the winning entry in a contest by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.
For the last three years, Moore students have been invited to design a logo for the contest. This year, there were 30 entries from 12 students in Moore's sophomore level Type + Image class. They designed the logos for the 2022 PSLA conference theme "Beyond the Stacks." Obfenda's logo looks like a bookshelf, and features books, a cellphone and a magnifying glass and incorporates the colors green, teal, gold and fuchsia.
"I wanted to convey that libraries are becoming more than just a place for books," said Obfenda. "It's a place for people of all ages that is open for communication with others and a place to get information from a multitude of resources, whether it be digital or analog. I chose a color palette that would be fun and bold, reflecting the welcoming environment that libraries convey."
"Abigail did an excellent job in designing a logo that fit our theme," said Heather Pieros, a librarian at Swiftwater Elementary Center and a member of the PSLA conference planning committee. "I especially appreciated the manner in which she was able to incorporate a variety of digital and print media into a simple design. In addition, the magnifying glass reflects the inquisitive and investigative nature of our librarians and the students we serve."
For her winning design, Obfenda will receive $250, and her logo will be showcased on the PSLA's website and on materials for its conference to be held next April.
A native of Elkins Park, Obfenda is a Visionary Woman Honors Program scholar, and will be a junior this fall. What she likes about graphic design are the elements of communication and problem-solving.
"I learned about Moore through my high school art teacher, who was a big influence in my choice to study art in college," she said. "The college isn't too far away from home, and it sits in a nice location in the middle of the city. I really like the community that exists at Moore. It's very supportive and welcoming."