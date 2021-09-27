ABINGTON -- Abington Township Fire Department’s popular Fire Prevention Week Fire Safety Open Houses will be held from on Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following fire companies:
- Oct. 4: Abington Fire Company, 1920 Horace Ave., Abington
- Oct. 6: Roslyn Fire Company, 1128 Bradfield Road, Roslyn
- Oct. 7: Weldon Fire Company, 412 N. Easton Road, Glenside
- Oct. 8: Edge Hill Fire Company, 2843 Limekiln Pike, North Hills
Each open house offers plenty of fun for the whole family. See the fire trucks; meet the firefighters, and learn important ways to keep your family and home safe.
Please note: due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most of the activities will be held outdoors. In addition, masking will be recommended per CDC guidelines.
This year’s National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention Week theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," highlights the importance of learning what your smoke alarm is trying to tell you with its various chirps and beeps.
“When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action,” said Tom McAneney, Fire & Emergency Management Services Director of Abington Township Fire Department. “The sound you hear will tell you whether you need to leave immediately because smoke or fire has been detected, or that it’s time to replace batteries or the entire unit. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
McAneney warns that sounds may vary depending on the alarm manufacturer and model. “To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”
In addition to learning the sounds, everyone should know that all smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
“It’s also important to make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all family members,” McAneney said. There are alarms that work for people who have vision or hearing impairment, for example.
Have you ever thought about becoming a firefighter? During the open house events, interested community members can also learn about various volunteer opportunities in both emergency and non-emergency roles, for both adults and teens. This is your chance to talk to current volunteers about what they do and how you can be part of it! Interested but not able to attend an open house? Visit abingtonfd.org to learn more.