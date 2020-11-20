The Bryn Athyn Nativity will be on display this year for the “Discover Christmas at Glencairn” self-guided tour. Created in 2015 by Michael Stumpf and A.J. DiAntonio of Navidad Nativities in Bucks County, the elaborate scene on its 55”x30” base incorporates elements of both Glencairn and Bryn Athyn Cathedral.