HORSHAM -- Hallowell Elementary School celebrated Acceptance Week January 11-15 to teach students about the acceptance of others.
“It’s an annual event where we share themes of empathy, compassion, love and diversity, and learn more about people from other backgrounds, cultures, races and ethnicities,” said Hallowell principal Steve Glaize.
The goal was for students to develop skills and competencies under the umbrella of social and emotional learning through different activities and an assembly with Susan Verde, a New York Times best-selling author, at the end of Acceptance Week.
Each day, Glaize shared a pre-recorded video of himself reading one of the books in Susan Verde’s “I Am” series, or teachers could choose to read them to the students instead. The “I Am” Series features five books: “I Am Yoga,” “I Am Peace: A Book of Mindfulness,” “I Am Human: A Book of Empathy,” “I Am Love: A Book of Compassion” and “I Am One: A Book of Action.”
The books are illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds who is also an author. “Students are drawn in by the books’ messages and illustrations,” said Glaize. “You can really lose yourself while reading them.”
Through funding from Hallowell’s Home and School Association, each grade level was able to receive their own copies of the books as well.
“Themes that encompass compassion and empathy are always really powerful for students," said Glaize. "The books fit perfectly into the meaning behind Acceptance Week, and it was rare to come across a book series that could be applied across all grade levels."
Every day was centered on a theme and Spirit Day that centered on the book. When students read “I Am Love: A Book of Compassion,” the theme of the day was love. Students wore red to symbolize this and act as the Spirit Day component. In addition to the school-wide activities, teachers made the week their own by incorporating unique lesson plans into their classes that were suitable for their grade levels.
Acceptance Week culminated with Verde’s assembly for all elementary students within Hatboro-Horsham School District. Teachers connected with Verde in real time and shared the screen with their students. Whether a student was learning virtually at home or in school, they were all able to have the same experience. Verde held one assembly geared toward kindergarten through second grade, and another assembly for third through fifth grade to delve deeper into the themes.
During the assembly, Verde talked about her background and the process of becoming an author. She is also a yoga instructor and led the students through a series of yoga poses and mindfulness practices. She talked about the books she’s written and read her book, “The Water Princess,” which is based on a true story and won the ALA Award for Notable Children’s Book in 2017. The presentation wrapped up with a Q&A session with the students.
Students loved hearing from Verde and were very engaged in the presentation. Glaize recalls a fifth grade class asking their teacher, “It’s over already?” and students couldn’t believe the hour had passed so quickly.
Also on the last day of Acceptance Week, students read Verde’s book “I Am One: The Book of Action.” This tied in to teaching students about the Martin Luther King Day of Service and the importance of acting.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18, Hallowell Elementary students decorated posters and cards, and wrote letters to the residents of Souderton Mennonite Homes, which the school has a partnership with. Before the winter holidays, students made cards to send to the residents, and Glaize wanted to continue that act of service and kindness. A videographer shot a montage of the school to show scenes of students in class, at recess and at lunch, so the residents of Souderton Mennonite Homes could see where all the cards and messages were coming from.
Glaize is thankful that they were able to continue the tradition of Acceptance Week and continue to build on social and emotional learning skills in fun and engaging ways. “It was heartwarming that we were still able to do that this year,” he said.