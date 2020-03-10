HORSHAM -- Elementary schools in Hatboro-Horsham School District held many festivities in honor of Read Across America, a nationwide reading celebration that takes place annually during the week of Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2.
For the third year in a row, Simmons Elementary School held their One School, One Book initiative, which combines reading, learning and the community. To kick off the program on March 2, community guests, such as the police chief, fire men, school officials and local representatives including Senator Maria Collett, had the honor of introducing this year’s chapter book “Fenway and Hattie” by Victoria Coe.
Community guests visited the classrooms and read the first chapter aloud to generate excitement, and a small reception was held for readers, students and teachers. To create a shared reading experience within the school community and encourage families to read together at home, every Simmons family received a copy of “Fenway and Hattie.” The goal is to read the book over the course of a month and it will be accompanied by daily trivia questions, a website where students can listen to their teachers and staff read aloud, and a shared class writing journal.
Blair Mill Elementary School, Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community and Pennypack Elementary School all held Spirit Weeks. To celebrate a different book each day, students were encouraged to dress in fun ways like wearing crazy socks to school or their favorite colors. In addition to dress-up days, there was trivia, poster contests, door decorating, green eggs and ham, and of course, a lot of reading!