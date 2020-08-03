HORSHAM -- K-12 educators throughout Hatboro-Horsham School District had the opportunity to attend a virtual, three-week professional development session through ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education.) ISTE’s Summer Learning Academy ran from July 13 to July 31 with teachers in every grade level as well as special area teachers, guidance counselors and enrichment teachers.
“I wanted to take the time to explore different tools to teach my students with and create lessons using them,” said Tara Grow, a special education teacher at Simmons Elementary School who attended the Summer Learning Academy. “All summer, Hatboro-Horsham teachers have been preparing for fall and talking about how distance learning can be even more effective than it was in the spring.”
The Summer Learning Academy focuses on teaching effectively with technology, which is essential for all educators whether they are teaching in school, in a blended model or fully online. Developed with experts at the national, state and school levels, the Summer Learning Academy addressed the following key topics:
- Access: Building awareness of resources and strategies to narrow the digital equity divide.
- Collaboration: Creating classroom community that fosters collaboration and creativity.
- Equity: Exploring explicit strategies to meet the needs of all learners.
- Digital Citizenship: Teaching and modeling digital citizenship to help students be responsible and active in online communities.
- Formative Assessment: Providing meaningful feedback and assessment.
- Learning Design: Developing lessons that empower learners and foster student agency.
- Social Emotional Learning: Understanding strategies to sustain relationships and integrate SEL in online learning.
- Universal Design for Learning: Implementing a framework for designing instruction that meets the needs of every learner.
“I learned new strategies to get to know students virtually and help build the classroom community so students feel the same sense of community as they would in-person,” said Grow.
The academy also provided educators to connect across the country and share ideas with each other.
ISTE awarded a certificate of completion to Hatboro-Horsham educators who successfully completed the program.
In addition to the Summer Learning Academy, teachers throughout the District have been completing courses in Microsoft, Canvas, Seesaw, Flipgrid and other learning platforms.