HORSHAM -- Hatboro-Horsham School District has announced the following appointments: Dr. Elisha Kanada Gee as Principal of Blair Mill Elementary School, and Dr. Brea D’Angelo and Dr. Ryan Thomas as Supervisors of Curriculum. On June 7, 2021, the Board of School Directors voted unanimously to approve the new appointments, effective July 1, 2021.
"Hatboro-Horsham School District is fortunate to have administrators with a range of interests and passions on how to support students in our district," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Eveslage. "I congratulate them on their roles and look forward to collaborating with them in this new capacity."
Dr. Elisha Kanada Gee
Hatboro-Horsham School District appointed Dr. Elisha Kanada Gee to Principal of Blair Mill Elementary School.
Gee is excited to join the Blair Mill Elementary family and to partner with students, teachers and families to instill the lifelong love of learning in every student.
“As a lifelong learner, I am looking forward to bridging my own experiences with what I will learn about the uniqueness of Blair Mill,” said Gee. “As principal, it is my sincere hope that I can cultivate a culture of learning so that students, staff and families are excited to walk through the doors of Blair Mill each day.”
Most recently, Gee served as assistant principal of Simmons Elementary School. In this role, she effectively supported the teaching and learning of over 600 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Throughout Gee’s professional career, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to student centered educational practices by overseeing academic programs and initiatives to promote student growth, achievement, and social and emotional well-being.
Prior to her current position in Hatboro-Horsham School District, Gee started her career teaching in 1997 in Abington School District, where she taught third and fourth grade. Dr. Gee earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from The University of Delaware. She received a Master’s Degree in education with a concentration in English language arts from Arcadia University and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from Gwynedd Mercy University.
“I hope to focus on building relationships and connecting with all the members of the school community to support a student-centered education where all of our students can reach their greatest potential,” said Gee. “I am looking forward to meeting and working with the staff and families as we move into the coming school year.”
An opportunity for Blair Mill families to meet Gee is scheduled for June 10.
Dr. Brea D’Angelo
Dr. Brea D’Angelo, formerly the principal of Hatter Academy, was appointed to Supervisor of Curriculum for Hatboro-Horsham School District.
“The impact curriculum can have to engage students and have them really enjoy school is what I’m looking forward to the most in my new role,” said D’Angelo.
In her new role, she wants to focus on deeper learning, which creates authentic and engaging opportunities for students to show what they know. D’Angelo will also focus on instructional technology aspects throughout the district and how technology can enhance learning for students. Next school year, D’Angelo will oversee the induction program for new teachers as well.
During D’Angelo’s seven years in Hatboro-Horsham School District, she served as principal of Hatter Academy, principal of Pennypack Elementary School and Assistant Principal of Keith Valley Middle School. She is a parent in the district and her daughter will attend Keith Valley next year.
“Our incredible teachers give everything they have to move students forward,” said D’Angelo. “The whole staff is focused on the students and that really stands out from a lot of other districts.”
Before joining Hatboro-Horsham School District, D’Angelo worked as an English and communication teacher at the middle and high school levels.
D’Angelo received her Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from Gwynedd Mercy University and her Master’s Degree in education from Arcadia University. Prior to starting her career in education, D’Angelo worked in the communication field.
For the 2021-2022 school year, D’Angelo’s goal is to be visible and accessible throughout the District. “I really want to work closely with teachers and principals to reinforce that we are all in this together and focus on the students,” she said. “I think it’s important to also connect with the kids and understand their points of view.”
Dr. Ryan Thomas
As principal of Blair Mill Elementary School for four years, Dr. Ryan Thomas has now been appointed Supervisor of Curriculum for Hatboro-Horsham School District.
“I’m most excited about focusing on teaching and learning with a K-12 lens, and work with teachers across the district” said Thomas. “My goals are to really listen and learn to collaborate and formulate plans for the betterment of all students.”
In his new role, Thomas will focus on professional learning and support ongoing professional development for teachers.
Although Thomas is looking forward to his role in the district, he says he will miss his Blair Mill family tremendously. “They will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Thomas. “I am proud of the sense of community we built over the years and our daily focus on the whole child.”
Thomas also values the sense of community, which can be seen at all levels, throughout the district. “Many people raised in Hatboro-Horsham School District choose to stay and raise their kids here as well,” he said. “There’s a really unique and special connectivity.”
Prior to working in Hatboro-Horsham School District, Thomas served as acting principal and assistant principal in the School District of Springfield Township and was an elementary school teacher in Upper Dublin School District.
Thomas earned his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility, Doctorate of Education in educational leadership and Master’s Degree in education all from Arcadia University. He also received his Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from King’s College.