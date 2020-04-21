HATBORO -- The Hatboro-Horsham School Board Monday night voted to ratify a contract between the school district and the Hatboro-Horsham Education Association (HHEA).
Highlights of this retroactive contract, which spans from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2023 include the following:
Salaries:
- The new agreement includes an annual step-movement as well as adds an average increase of 1.59% to the salary scale each year.
- Over the course of four (4) years, the District is increasing the starting salary from $45,088 to $55,747 and the highest salary from $103,513 to $110,000.
- By bringing Hatboro-Horsham salaries in line with other Montgomery County School Districts this salary increase should support recruitment and retention levels.
- In addition, tuition reimbursement levels have been increased to promote teachers to pursue a Master’s degree.
Insurance:
The District will continue to be self-insured and will offer employees the option of selecting from PC 10/20/70, PC 20/30/70 or the Keystone POS 15 S Plan. During the term of the agreement, plan deductibles will be reduced as follows for individuals and families respectively:
- 2019-2020: $600/$1200
- 2020-2021:$500/$1000
- 2021-2022: $400/$800
- 2022-2023:$300/$600
The contract provides a 1% reduction in employee insurance contributions for 2020-2021. Additional provisions were put in place to reduce employee contribution costs should the district realize healthcare cost savings in subsequent years of the contract.
Compensation for Special Education employees
With a growing number of students identified as needing special education services, special education teachers are seeing heightened caseloads which often require work outside of the contracted work day hours. To address the demands on these individuals, the new contract provides:
- $3,000 per year plus base salary to special education teachers
- Granting of professional days and/or IEP writing compensation for work performed outside of work day.
Compensation to Non-Athletic Curricular/Co-Curricular Positions
Recognizing that non-athletic offerings benefit students as much as athletic programs, the new contract creates a committee of HHEA members and administrators to review the point system for developing compensation for non-athletic curricular and co-curricular positions. A bank of 250 points will be established to fund the decisions made by this join committee.
The ratification of the contract on April 20 concludes 15 months of negotiations and provides an extended period of labor peace. “The process was respectful and collaborative,” said school board President Jennifer Wilson. “We came to a mutual agreement prior to the state shutdown for COVID-19, however, approving the contract was held in abeyance while our collective focus shifted to addressing the continuity of education for our students.”
As the state shutdown’s impact on the economy began to unfold, it became clear to both the school board and HHEA that they needed to prepare for something neither had anticipated – that a state law could be enacted prohibiting Pennsylvania school districts from increasing property tax rate for 2020-2021 above their 2019-2020 rates. As a precaution, both parties agreed to add a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the contract in the event that this occurs before June 30, 2020. Essentially, the MOU would enable both parties to revisit and modify the bargained salary increase for the new school year if this happens.
“We are pleased to have an agreement and that we can all turn our attention toward planning for the remainder of the school year, our superintendent search, our building projects and other district initiatives,” said Wilson.
“Since negotiations began, and in many ways, the world has changed; one way it has not changed is the dedication to teaching our educators have displayed,” said Bryan Moore, HHEA president.