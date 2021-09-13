HATBORO -- With the new school year in full swing, community members will notice an increase in communication from Hatboro-Horsham School District. The Ddistrict is stepping up its community engagement efforts with a comprehensive outreach effort.
“We recognize that not all of our residents are familiar with what we are doing to support achievement and excellence within our schools. Yet, their taxes fund many of these initiatives. So, a key priority this year is helping them understand what we are doing and how everyone benefits from living in a community with a high quality school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Eveslage.
New communication activities include the relaunch of “Hatter Matters,” a districtwide newsletter distributed to all households; a monthly Board Notes e-newsletter highlighting board meeting activities; a redesign of the district website; a free mobile app, and a quarterly networking event for parents to learn more about what is going on in each school and interact with the superintendent.
Additionally, community members can tune into “Hat Chat Minute,” a monthly video update from Dr. Eveslage. He and other administrators will also be available to speak as part of a newly-launched speakers bureau.
“We are looking forward to a school year that focuses on connecting our district with the surrounding community in a way that fosters greater awareness, understanding and collaboration," said Dr. Eveslage.