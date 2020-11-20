HORSHAM -- Now in its sixteenth year, the Feed-A-Friend is a community-wide holiday food drive organized by Hatboro-Horsham High School Student Council. The community bag and flyer drop-off event that kicks off Feed-A-Friend was cancelled this year; however, with families hit financially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hatboro-Horsham is expecting to exceed the number of families assisted in years prior.
To help Hatboro-Horsham High School families who struggle with food security, please consider donating the following items:
- Monetary donations and/or gift cards to local food stores. Monetary donations and gift cards can be mailed to Hatboro-Horsham High School, c/o HH Student Council, 899 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044.
- Canned/non-perishable food items such as canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats and tuna, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, oatmeal, tomato sauce, pasta, beans, soup and rice. Donations can be dropped off on one of the following collection days: Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to noon or Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Hatboro-Horsham High School, 899 Horsham Road, Horsham; Hatboro Memorial Swimming Pool, 330 W. Moreland Ave., Hatboro; Hatboro-Horsham Administration Building (next to Keith Valley Middle School), 229 Meetinghouse Road, Horsham.
Donations can also be dropped off at Hatboro-Horsham High School, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. If none of these days work, Student Council members will pick up donations. Please request this at hhstuco2017@gmail.com or call 215-420-5568.