HATBORO -- “Incredibly proud” of Hatboro 5th, 8th and 12th grade students who because of the coronavirus crisis will not delight in a graduation ceremony at the time they planned, borough officials have drafted a plan to spotlight graduates online and in a newsletter.
Pictures and information provided by Hatboro-Horsham School District parents will highlight daily Facebook page recognition.
“This is a positive way to showcase borough kids who will not get to do anything with the school,” said Diane Hegele, borough manager.
In a message to the Class of 2020. Hegele said Hatboro wanted to salute student accomplishments.
“The borough knows this is not an easy time for you,” she said. “We as a community are incredibly proud of our kids, especially our seniors and all that you have accomplished.”
The borough daily will recognize 5th, 8th and 12th grade students who reside in Hatboro on its Facebook page with a picture and short paragraph provided by parents. A June 12 graduation was to take place for 5th and 8th grade students, and a June 8 for seniors at Hatboro-Horsham High School. Because of COVID-19, both events have been postponed.
“We will post pictures and information daily throughout the coming days and weeks,” she said. “If a parent is interested in sharing their child’s accomplishments, they should send a picture and small paragraph about their child.”
Submissions should be sent to dhegele@hatborogov.org. For more information, contact Hegele’s email address, or call borough hall at 215-443-9100.
Borough officials are investigating other ways to celebrate the graduates.
“We will be spotlighting in an upcoming newsletter,” said Hegele. “We are looking into doing something more for them later. It would be something more formal since they cannot walk down the aisle at school.”