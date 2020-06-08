HUNTINGDON VALLEY — The “Imagine Your Story” Summer Learning Program runs from June 22 through August 9. Readers of all ages are invited to join in the fun with divisions for emerging readers, elementary students, teens, and adults.
Participants can easily log reading time and activities, and submit raffle tickets for prizes online using the library’s new Beanstack website or mobile app. Virtual events include author visits, trivia games, escape rooms, and storytimes. Patrons of all ages are invited to send in short, family-friendly stories to be read during one of the “Imagine Your Story...” podcasts. Middle and high schoolers are encouraged to contribute art, creative writing, recipes, and more to the Teen QuaranZine. The majority of this year’s prizes will be gift certificates purchased in support of local businesses.
New this year is the Million Minute Challenge. Huntingdon Valley Library has set a community goal of reading one million minutes during the 7-week program. It’s an ambitious goal, but only 600 people need to read just 4 hours a week in order to accomplish it. This challenge also includes a healthy reading competition between age groups. Who will read the most—children, teens, or adults? The winning team will earn something new for their area of the library.
Huntingdon Valley Library’s program engages all ages in learning throughout the summer and fosters a love of reading. All events are free of charge thanks to generous sponsorship from the Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library. Visit www.hvlibrary.org/summer-learning for more information.
Children and Family Programs:
• Storytimes for Toddlers and Preschoolers – Mondays at 10:30 am, June 22-August 3
• ScienceTellers present Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress – Tuesday, June 23 at 3 pm
• “Imagine Your Story...Read by Your Librarians” podcast – Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, June 24, July 1, July 15, July 29, August 5
• Bounce and Rhyme Babytime (lapsit storytime) – Thursdays at 10:30 am, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6
• At-Home Scavenger Hunt – Saturday, June 27 at 2 pm
• Drawing with Kathleen – Tuesday, June 30 – Tutorial for beginner level at 2 pm and for intermediate level at 3 pm
• Crafternoons – Tuesdays, July 7 & August 4, at 3 pm
• Community Bollywood Dance Project Family Dance Party – Wednesday, July 8 at 7 pm
• Escape from Huntingdon Valley Library (online escape room) – Saturday, July 11 at 2 pm
• Mad Hatter Tea Party – Tuesday, July 14 at 2 pm
• Family Trivia Night – Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 pm*
• Virtual Visit with The Cardboard Kingdom Author/Illustrator Chad Sell – Tuesday, July 28 at 3 pm*
• Cardboard Kingdom Costume Contest – All summer long with submission deadline on Friday, July 31 at noon
Teen Programs:
• Game Knights Virtual Meet-Ups for tabletop and role play gaming – Wednesdays at 7 pm, June 24, July 15, July 29, August 5*
• DIY Teens Virtual Crafting Meet-ups – Thursdays at 7 pm, June 25 & July 30*
• Hamilton release party with trivia, music, and Hamilton-inspired costume contest – Thursday, July 2 at 7 pm*
• Hunt the Grounds, a clue-based outdoor scavenger hunt on the library grounds – Thursday, July 9
• Virtual Visit with Jon McGoran, author of Spliced, Splintered, and the new release, Spiked – Thursday, July 16 at 7 pm*
• REDRUM in the Library, an online escape room – Thursday, July 23
• Teen QuaranZine Publishing Party – Thursday, August 6 at 7 pm*
All events listed will be virtual. Events marked with an asterisk (*) are live, interactive events that require registration. Dates and times are subject to change. Check the Huntingdon Valley Library website for up-to-date information: www.hvlibrary.org/summer-learning.