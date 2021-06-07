HUNTINGDON VALLEY -- Huntingdon Valley Library is pleased to announce that its annual Summer Learning Program will run for six weeks this year from Monday, June 21 through Sunday, August 1. This year’s theme is "Tails and Tales" and will spotlight animal-based stories.
The 2021 Summer Learning Program will feature a variety of challenges for participants to earn badges and prize raffle tickets. The challenges will be based on four different age groups:
- Emerging Readers: Babies through preschool
- Elementary: Youth entering grades K-5 in the fall
- Teens: Youth entering grades 6-12 in the fall
- Adults: All those older than high school age
Weekly, biweekly, and/or grand prizes will be awarded. Prizes will include grand prize baskets, small gift cards, and book sets.
“The Summer Learning Program is a fantastic opportunity for families to read and have fun together,” said Vanessa Nelson, Head of Youth Services for HVL. “It’s not just kids who join and enjoy the program — parents also get involved by reading to their children and completing activities as a family.”
Participants will use the Beanstack online platform, which is accessible via web browser or mobile app, to log reading hours, record completed activities, write book reviews, and submit tickets for prizes. Accommodations will be made for those who do not have internet access or prefer to use paper logs. HVL staff will be available to assist participants with the paper-based process.
Beginning on June 21, residents can visit HVL (view hours of operation) to pick up a Summer Learning Program starter packet, which will include event information, details on how to register for Beanstack, a bookmark, and a fun giveaway. Additional materials will also be available, such as age-specific recommended reading lists and a children’s activity newspaper, while supplies last.
Million Minute Challenge Returns
During last year’s Summer Learning Program, HVL set a community goal of logging a total of 1,000,000 reading minutes among all participants. With only 273,337 total minutes logged in 2020, the Million Minute Challenge is back. Participants are encouraged to invite family members and friends to participate in the program, to help beat the number of reading minutes logged last year and try to make it to 1,000,000.
A running total of logged reading minutes will be shared on HVL’s website, in its weekly e-newsletter, and on its social media platforms.
To learn more about the Summer Learning Program, including details on how to use the Beanstack app, visit http://hvlibrary.org/children/reading-programs/.
The Summer Learning Program is sponsored by the Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library, with additional support from the Philadelphia Eagles, Dairy Queen in Bethayres, Lee's Hoagie House in Southampton, and Valley Orthodontics in Huntingdon Valley.