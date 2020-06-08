JENKINTOWN -- Now that the town has reached the state’s yellow reopening phase, the Jenkintown Fire Department is stepping up its volunteer recruitment effort with a comprehensive outreach campaign. The recruitment slogan and branding, “Be The Neighbor Who Saves A Neighbor,” was developed during a brainstorming session between volunteers from both Pioneer and Independence fire companies. The biggest recruitment tool is a stand-alone website, www.fightjenkintownfires.org , designed to answer volunteer questions and collect inquiries from potential volunteers.
With so many people working outside the area and two career families now the norm rather than the exception, the need for volunteers to staff the fire houses is acute. The campaign will focus on what makes Jenkintown so special: the people, the small town atmosphere and the neighbors who help each other in their time of need.
“It’s a hometown feeling, the firehouse has a family kind of atmosphere,” said Ken Lynch, chief of the Independent Fire Company, which serves Jenkintown along with the Pioneer Fire Company. “It’s neighbor helping neighbor.”
“I am excited,” added Nicholas Pettinati, chief of the Pioneer Company. “We always like new members.” Pettinati takes particular pride in mentoring young firefighters.
And you never know what volunteering with the Jenkintown Fire Department will bring.
Jacklyn Boutcher felt so strongly about the fire company that she encouraged her roommate, Annabelle Moreno, to join. Flash forward 10 years and Moreno is now married to Scott Smyth, a lieutenant at Pioneer who she met through volunteering.
“This is such a wonderful group of individuals,” said Moreno, about the Jenkintown Fire Department. “Being part of their family is an honor.”
Training and gear is provided at no charge and no experience is needed. Volunteer opportunities include:
- Firefighter: Train to fight fires and respond to traffic accidents, hazardous material (HAZMAT) events, rescues and other dangerous situations.
- Fire Police: The fire police are attached to the Pioneer Fire Company. Their primary duty is to ensure the safety of firefighters going to and from the fire scene. They also direct traffic at the scene and provide security and crowd control. The fire police prevent thieves from accessing a burned building until it can be boarded up, as well.
- Contributing Members: Contributing members are needed for administrative tasks, fundraising or serving on the board. The Jenkintown Fire Department also sponsors the annual 4th of July Parade. There’s plenty to do besides fighting fires.
- Junior Firefighter: Age 14 through 17. Teenagers can train and learn the skills they need to become a firefighter when they turn 18.
The Borough of Jenkintown applied for a Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover the cost of the campaign. No local tax money will be needed to run the four-year recruitment campaign.
“The grant has provided our community and our two fire companies a wonderful opportunity to collaborate on something that is so important to the safety of our community—growing our base of volunteer firefighters,” said George Locke, manager of Jenkintown Borough.
For more information visit: www.fightjenkintownfires.org