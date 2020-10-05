Did you know that most house fires begin in the kitchen?
That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), whose theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” The annual event runs from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10.
The majority of kitchen fires are a result of unattended or careless cooking, said Ken Lynch, Chief of Jenkintown’s Independence Fire Company.
“Pay attention. Don't leave cooking unattended,” he said. “People will start something on the stove and then they fall asleep, and the next thing, they have a problem. Just be aware.”
Here are some other tips for fire prevention and safety in the kitchen, courtesy of the NFPA:
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Due to the pandemic, Jenkintown Fire Department will not be hosting any events related to Fire Prevention Week. However, Chief Nick Pettinati said the borough’s two companies can answer any questions or concerns that residents have.
“We still want to stress the importance of fire safety, especially since it’s Fire Prevention Week,” he said. “We’re always here to help the people of Jenkintown.”
Jenkintown Fire Department is also seeking volunteers to serve as firefighters, junior firefighters, fire police, and contributing members. Training and equipment is provided at no cost. Sign up to join the team at www.fightjenkintownfires.org.