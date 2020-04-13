Not everyone knows what six feet apart looks like, so K9 Officer Kane and his handler, Officer Tony Matteo showed the borough of Jenkintown on Facebook what it looks like.
Jenkintown
K9 demonstrates social distance
Jenkintown pollice K9 demonstrates social distance
